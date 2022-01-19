Mike Collier, 87, of Wilsonville, Ore., passed away on Jan. 11, 2022.
He was born in Payette, Idaho, on May 8, 1934. He graduated from the University of Idaho, receiving a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was later drafted by the Army. Mike served until October 1958, and then entered the Reserves. He served at Fort Ord, Fort Carson, Fort Bliss, Sandia Base, and Fort Hood.
Mike married Barbara McMurray in 1959 in Salem, Ore. They were married for 63 years.
Mike began working for Safeco but was recalled by the Army during the "Berlin Crisis" and served another year at Fort Lewis. After that, he worked for Safeco for 31 years in Portland and in The Dalles, Ore., and received Adjuster of the Year awards.
Golf at The Dalles Country Club was a passion. Mike was a member of the Elks and he loved Oregon State University Beaver sports.
Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Terry McLeod Rice, Scott Collier, and Jay Collier; grandchildren Travis Rice, Brandon Rice, and Kendall Rice Rohrer, Landon Collier, Summer Collier, and Cameron Collier; and great-grandchildren Olivia Rice, Addison Rice, MacKenna Rice and Everett Rohrer; and sister, Mary Collier Buck.
We loved his great sense of humor; he kept us laughing. We shared his love of Beaver sports. Both were a family affair. He will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Lincoln Memorial Park in Happy Valley (Portland). Barbara will not be able to attend. E-mail personal messages to tmacleod3@hotmail.com.
