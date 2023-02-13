It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our father Micheal Conrad Blackmer on Feb. 6, 2023, at the age of 64 in Longview, Wash., where he resided. Micheal was a longtime resident of White Salmon, Wash., where he enjoyed umpiring softball and baseball games and spending time with his fellow Masons.
He made friends wherever he went, was loved by many, and will be missed dearly.
He is preceded in death by his brother Terry Blackmer. He is survived by his mother Delories Sattler and his father and stepmother Walter and Beverly Blackmer; his sisters Diana Fix and Kimberly Judge and their families; and his daughters Sandra Elbe, Michelle Blackmer, Angela Miller, and Monica Kingston and their families.
Services will be held at First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. A small reception will follow.If you would like to bring your favorite potluck dish, please text Angela Miller at 509-281-1113. In honor of his love of sports, we would also like to invite anyone attending to wear your favorite sports team attire, with the exception of the Yankees. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or volunteering with your community's little league. Go Hawks!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.