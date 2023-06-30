Michael George Telfer, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on June 23, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born on Nov. 4, 1955, and throughout his life, he brought joy and warmth to those around him.
Mike was a dedicated worker who took on various roles, from an aluminum worker to an electrician, and finally as an electrical specialist at Home Depot. He proudly referred to himself as a "Jack of all trades," and he was known for his enduring love of science fiction and fantasy. His passion for the "Wheel of Time" book series was legendary, having listened through the entire series of 14 books more than 40 times.
Famed for his fondness of Hawaiian shirts, which he donned as soon as the sun graced the sky each year, Mike's vibrant personality was a reflection of his colorful attire. His warmth, kindness, and ever-present smile made him a friend to all who knew him.
Beloved by his family and friends, Mike leaves behind his wife, Shelley Telfer, and his children: daughter Jennifer and her husband Donny Waite, and son Michael Telfer Jr. and his wife Sarah. He was the cherished grandfather of David, Cassie, Zeke, Caleb, Elijah, Hayden, and Abigail. In addition, Mike is survived by his siblings, Barbara Telfer and Paula Faasse, who will miss him dearly.
The memorial service for Mike will be held at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles, on July 7 at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the remarkable life Mike led. In a gentle nod to Mike's cheerful style, attendees are warmly encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts or dresses.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe to honor Mike's legacy at gofundme.com/f/in-mikes-honor-support-fund-for-shelley-telfer.
Mike's memory will live on in the hearts of those he left behind, as they remember his love for his family, his enduring friendships, and his zest for life.
