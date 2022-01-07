Michael Allen Phillips passed away peacefully at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 58.
Michael “Mike” was born Dec. 27, 1963, to Carroll and Sharon Phillips. He was born in Italy, where the family was stationed for three years for Carroll’s military duties. The family lived in many places during Carroll’s military career. In 1977, Carroll retired from the military and Mike and his family moved back to the family’s home town of Hood River. Mike graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1981.
Mike enjoyed mushroom hunting, hiking, and road trips to the Oregon coast. Mike was a kind, friendly, fun-loving person who enjoyed making people laugh with his wild stories. Mike worked for Stadelman’s and Diamond Fruit for 30 years. He retired in 2019.
Mike is survived by his parents, Carroll and Sharon Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Linda Phillips; niece and nephew, Rebecca Phillips and Matthew Foster; and great- niece and nephew, Bailee and Bradley Foster.
Mike will be greatly missed. The family will be hosting a small private celebration of life at a later date. The family will be spreading his ashes out in the wilderness. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Odell Fire Department or Hood River Providence Hospice in honor of Mike.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
