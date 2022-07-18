Michael Dennis Packer was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Wayne Hyrum Pack and Gladys Lord Packer in 1951. He grew up in Clarkston, Wash., graduating from Clarkston High in 1969. He died April 1, 2022, at age 71 of lymphoma/leukemia cancer in his home in Dufur, Ore., surrounded by his children, sister, family and close friends.
He had three siblings, Richard Packer, who died March 2, 1967; Robert Packer, who died May 7, 2019; and his sister Patricia Peters, who resides in Blaine, Wash., and is the last surviving of them.
He leaves behind his ex-wife of 32 years, Debra Packer; three grown children, Jeremy Packer (Kristi), Goldendale, Wash., Jessica Packer Mead (Ben) of The Dalles, Ore., and Joshua Robert Packer of Dufur, Ore.; and five grandkids, Riley Mead, 10, Lily Mead, 5, of The Dalles, Ore., Avery Packer, 8, Kaleb Packer, 1 and a half, and Skyler Packer, born June 21, 2022, all of Goldendale, Wash.
He also left behind niece Mindy Virgen (Oscar) of Blaine, Wash., and great nephews Jacob and Isaac Virgen; nephew Tyler Peters (Mattie) of Bellingham, Wash., niece Shelby and great nephew Toryn, Omak, Wash; niece Kayla Nunn (Doug), Cashmere, Wash., and great-nephew, Neo and niece Sarah Packer.
He started in the camera department at Wasem’s Drug Store in Clarkston when in high school. He loved photography and had his own camera shop — Michael’s Camera Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Besides photography, Michael was involved in culinary field as an executive chef at several restaurants in Lynnwood, Wash. (Snoqualmie Pass), Parkdale, Ore., Cannon Beach, Ore., Seaside, Ore., Gearhart, Ore., and The Dalles, Ore.
He was also involved with JayCees and city council in Clarkston, including fundraisers for Seaside school sports and band programs, as well as getting new equipment for the schools. He was involved in the PTA at Broadway Middle School and Seaside High School, and assisted with several school functions for his kids that included family nights, carnivals and karaoke events.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the celebration of life event, The Dalles Little League Association, Goldendale Little League Association and Culinary Arts programs in Seaside and The Dalles.
Goodbyes are not forever; goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again.
“I love you … all the days.”
