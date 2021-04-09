Michael Joseph Murphy, 61, passed away in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 27, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born on April 3, 1959, in Olympia, Wash., to Bernard and Anna Murphy.
In 1977, Mike graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon, Wash. He was a lifelong resident of the White Salmon area until moving to Phoenix in 2016. Mike loved to work with tools, working as a carpenter, boat builder, and a skilled carver. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Murphy, of Phoenix; son Keith Murphy of Portland, Ore.; siblings Ed Murphy of Hawaii, Liz Green of Willard, Wash., Mary Murphy of Phoenix, Rose Flanagan of Phoenix, Joe Murphy of Ferndale, Wash., and Nick Murphy of Willard; and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard Murphy.
Services held April 7 in Phoenix.
