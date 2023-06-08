Sept. 19, 1939 — May 18, 2023
Michael Francis Xavier Thomas Aquinas Lutje, AKA Big Mike, Uncle Mike, Dad and other names we cannot mention, shuffled off this Mortal Coil peacefully in his sleep. It is quite possible this was the only time he was quiet and peaceful.
Dad was never one to pass up a cold beer or a warm hug. He was always ready with a joke or a prank. He put the fun in dysfunctional. He will be missed by some, but others will heave a sigh of relief.
Mike worked hard and played hard. When he was younger, he was always ready to help his friends and family. He coached Little League for several years, instilling the fundamentals of the game he loved in his players. A die hard 49ers fan for more than 60 years, he also loved football. I remember when I was little, we got the very first color TV in the neighborhood because that was the year the NFL was starting to broadcast in color.
He was a long time member of the Moose Lodge in California and here in The Dalles, Ore. He always came through the door announcing his arrival to all “you lucky people.” But he was the lucky one to have made friends and found compatriots at Lodge 2075.
A celebration of life, a planting ceremony and a party will be held Labor Day weekend, details TBD. Dad loved a good party, so we are going to do our damnedest to have a good one. Contact Debra Lutje via e-mail at debra.lutje@gmail.com for more information.
Flowers and cards are not necessary; Dad was ready to go and our family is relieved he is no longer in pain. Instead, please send flowers to the fabulous staff at Columbia Basin in Dad’s name.
