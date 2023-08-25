Michael Allan Foster, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, In Molalla, Ore. Michael was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Enterprise, Ore., to Harvey and Della (Marshall) Foster. He attended Pratt Grade School and Joseph High School. After graduating Joseph in 1967, he went to Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. Michael's early focus was agriculture, so he found employment with Pendleton Grain Growers at McKennon Station as a field rep.
A career change took him to work for Don Webb managing the Rainbow Café. In a move to start his own business. he went to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and began an RC Hobbie Shop. He moved to Sacramento, Calif., in another career move, working for Manor Care Inc. and becoming the facilities manager. He came to The Dalles, Ore., to be closer to family and worked for Evergreen Mgt. as VP of facilities.
He married Shirley Kay Wilhelm on Feb. 7, 1969, in Pendleton. They lived in Pendleton and were members of the B.P.O.E. Michael was an avid hunter/fisher and enjoyed reloading as well as being a pilot. He became a member of the Presbyterian Church before moving to Coeur d' Alene and was active in the church. Michael was outgoing and had a limited filter, saying what he felt throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Jeannie Foster of Caldwell, Idaho; son Curtis (wife Kristin) of Bethalto, Ill.; daughter Angie Henderson (husband Stan) of Molalla; grandchildren Bradley, Kevin, Christian, Grace, Laura, Kaylea, and Kendra; one great-grandson, Brody; nine nephews and nieces; his brothers, Doug (wife Mary) of Nampa, Idaho, Brian and David (wife Leona) of Arlington, Ore.; sisters Jeri of Vancouver, Wash., and Jeannie (husband John) of Joseph, Ore. He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Della Foster.
A graveside memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon at the Arlington Cemetary in Arlington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.