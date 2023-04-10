Matthew Gregory Lexow of The Dalles, Ore., died in Hillsboro, Ore., on April 4, 2023.
He was born on July 17, 1959, in Vancouver, Wash., to Tom and Virginia (Talevich) Lexow. He is survived by his parents of The Dalles; his children and their partners, Hayley and Jason Parsons of White Salmon, Wash., Rachel Lexow of Keatchie, La., and Laura Lexow and Joel Freeman of Haughton, La. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to Garrett, Bradley, Owen, Elliot, and Nora. He is also survived by his siblings and their partners, Tim and Vickie, Julie and Jerry Green, Chris and Debbie, Andy, Mike, Jane, Kate and Dave Mall, and Anna McClure. Matt had many cousins, nieces, and nephews. For 26 years, his friend and caregiver, Jenger Whittle-Cole, was by his side, and more recently Amanda Perez as well.
The paramount thing in Matt’s life was his family; he loved his girls, to whom he was a wise, devoted, and genuine father.
Matt graduated from Stevenson High School, Stevenson, Wash., in 1977, and shortly after joined the U.S. Army, where he became a tank mechanic and served in Germany and Korea. He had a passion for music, cars, machines, and metal lathe work, but most of all he loved his dogs, especially Cody Jane. He returned to settle in The Dalles after a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic. Matt found a way to rise above and live life to the fullest. He became an inspiration to many. During his stays at the VA hospital in Seattle, Wash., Matt would meet wounded veterans who had just come back from war and had become quadriplegic. He gave them hope and was an example of life beyond such a tragedy. Matt was the kind of person that made you want to be a better person.
A viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Anderson’s Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Graveside rites with full military honors will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in remembrance to Wounded Warrior Project. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.