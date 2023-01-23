Matthew Joe Couch (Cujo) passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Matthew was born to Brenda Coleman (Couch) and Daren Leazer in The Dalles. He had six siblings, Michael, Mitchell, Adam, Daniel, Jess, and Joe.
At a young age, he developed a love of music. At 15, he began playing guitar and quickly followed with drums. He had a musical ear and taught himself to play many different instruments. He spent many hours with a close group of friends “jamming.” He had a special relationship with his Uncle Larry and they would often go out fishing or playing darts. Matt’s family, as well as friends who became family, were very important to him. He could be seen walking around town with a big smile for anyone he met. Matt was a tender soul who was loved by many. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you were in need. His grin brightened up the room whenever you saw it.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe and Jean Couch, grandmother Mona Leazer, Aunt Linda and Uncle Ed Hall. He is survived by his mother Brenda Coleman; stepfather Phillip Coleman; father Daren Leazer; siblings Michael Couch, Mitchell Jenkins, Adam Leazer, Daniel Leazer, Jess Leazer, and Joe Leazer; step-siblings Amanda Coleman and Nick Coleman; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Matthew was loved by so many and we will all miss him forever.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at the Eagles Lodge in The Dalles on Feb. 11 at 1p.m., with a pot luck to follow. The family asks you wear your heavy metal t-shirts to honor Matthew. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
