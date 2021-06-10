Marylynne Derich was born in Sacramento, Calif., on March 12, 1950. She attended Crocker Elementary School, California Junior High, and graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School. She left this world on June 6, 2021, after several years struggling with cancer. She faced her death as she faced her life, with dignity, grace, and acceptance.
Marylynne enjoyed living in many beautiful places. She raised her son, Justin, on Maui while married to Peter Wolford. Then she moved to Ashland, Ore., and later settled in White Salmon, Wash.
Marylynne has begun her next adventure. She was a courageous Pisces, animal lover and astrologer. Throughout her life she had the ability and determination to walk a different path than most. She honed her skills and wisdom and became a modern-day Wise Woman Healer and Teacher as well as a dear friend to many she met along the way.
The family wishes to express its gratitude for the kind and loving care Marylynne received from Richard Schneider, Karen Lee, Sukaynah Joyan, and her lifelong friend, Bo Morrison, as well as her many other friends in White Salmon.
Her soul is free to soar above Silver Lake, in the California Sierras ... a place she loved. She will be missed.
Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon, is in care of arrangements.
