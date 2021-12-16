Maryln Carol Sawyer, a devoted wife, loving mother, dear friend and longtime Dufur, Ore., resident, went home to be with the Lord she faithfully served at the young age of 74 on Dec. 12, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Omak, Wash., on April 15, 1947, Maryln was the third of four children born to Roy and Mary Grady.
Maryln worked for the City of Dufur for 22 years until she retired. Then she worked part time at Azure Standard for the last four years of her life to stay busy.
She is survived by her son Nathan Sawyer and daughter Rebecca Wathen and son-in-love Chris of Dufur; her sister Sue Byrnes and husband Curt of Mesa, Ariz.; Joyce Bishop and her husband Rick of Ilwaco, Wash.; and her brother Roy Grady and wife Ellie of Bellevue, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald (Ron) Sawyer and her father and mother, Roy and Mary Grady.
A private cremation will be held at Spencer Libby and Powel funeral home, in care of arrangements. A celebration of life date is to be determined.
