Marylee Allen Bork was born June 13, 1921, in Hood River County to Lee Edward and Mary (Sheppard) Allen. Marylee grew up on a fruit ranch in Duke's Valley with her two brothers, Edward and Glen. She attended Central Vale Grade School and Odell High School, graduating in 1939. The family attended the Odell Methodist Church. This was where Marylee sang her first solo at age 4 in 1925.
Following graduation, Marylee attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth (Western Oregon University)for the summer term. She spent each fall term packing fruit at the Sheppard-Allen packing house to pay for her education, attending college winter, spring and summer terms.
Marylee quit school her final term and married Floyd M. Goslow in July 1942. Her son, William Lee, was born Dec. 2, 1943. When he was 1 year old, Marylee started teaching school in Corvallis, Ore., returning to college during the summer to complete her final term. Following her divorce, she continued teaching school in Corvallis.
In September 1946, Marylee married Elmer E. Bork. He was a four year Navy man returning from World War II. Marylee continued teaching in Corvallis and substituting in Polk County, where she later lived.
As soon as the farm (Grade A Dairy, hay and grain) that Elmer and Marylee purchased west of Monmouth started producing, Marylee quit teaching and helped make it productive. The Grade A Dairy was always open to grade school children for their field trips. The family grew to five with the addition of two sisters for Bill: Barbara Ann and Joan Aileen. They attended the United Methodist Church in Monmouth. In later years, Marylee and Elmer were baptized in 1989 at the Monmouth Christian Church and became members.
Elmer and Marylee sold the farm in 1993. They moved into Monmouth after 47 years. They had 55 years together, celebrating their 50th anniversary in 1996.
After Elmer died in 2001, Marylee moved back to the Hood River Valley in 2003 to live the next 13 years where she still had family. In 2016, Marylee moved to Parkrose Chateau in Portland and to Avamere in Newberg in 2018 to be near her two daughters.
Some of Marylee's memories of growing up during the Depression years were Sunday afternoon ball games with the neighbor children, hikes in the woods and finding the first spring trilliums. There were family reunions and picnics with all the aunties, uncles and cousins of the Sheppard-Allen families. One of Marylee's best memories while in high school was climbing the north side of Mount Hood in 1936 and 1937, with the American Legion Annual Climb, guided by the Hood River Crag Rats. The view from the top of Mount Hood was never forgotten. She always felt that someday she would return to the Hood River Valley and the mountain she loved.
Marylee enjoyed bowling and traveling to the national and state bowling tournaments for more than 50 years. She always found time to go swimming and play softball with her children and grandchildren. Marylee and Elmer looked forward to having the 11 grandchildren at the farm during their summer vacations. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge for more than 70 years and American Legion Auxiliary 30 years.
Marylee's son, William (Bill) Bork, passed away on March 21, 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Bisbee) of Hillsboro, Ore., and Joan (Fitts) of Independence, Ore., 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Marylee passed away March 19, 2021, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River; she was 99 years and 9 months of age at the time of her passing. Marylee will be laid to rest with a private service at Idlewilde Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the Hawks Ridge staff, nurses and caregivers, and Dr. Jonathan Kukier, his staff, Providence Home Health, and Providence of the Gorge Hospice.
The family encourages any memorial donations be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge in Marylee’s name and sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
