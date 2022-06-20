MaryAnn Fritchey (Jones) died June 6, 2022, peacefully at home. She was born in Odessa, Wash., to Eldridge (Curly) and Helen Jones on April 11, 1939, and attended school in Naches, Wash., and Lewis and Clark College in Portland.
MaryAnn married Jim Fritchey on Sept. 15, 1961, and had more than 60 years of marriage. She worked at National Bank of Commerce and was instrumental in starting the White Salmon, Wash., branch of Klickitat Valley Bank as an operations manager and assistant branch manager when she retired in 1997, after the bank was purchased by Columbia River Bank.
She spent 37 years on the Klickitat County Cemetery Board. MaryAnn was an avid reader and enjoyed her books. She absolutely loved her home, yard and flowers, as she said many times in her last months and days.
She is survived by her husband Jim and adopted daughter and son-in-law Kristie and Mark Hoover of Vancouver, Wash., and many friends and nieces and nephews and cousins. There will be no service or celebration of life by her request.
Special thanks to Bobbies Way-In Home Health Care, Hospice of the Gorge and Providence Hospice.
