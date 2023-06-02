Mary Wilbern passed away May 28, 2023, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born to James and Margaret Diamond in Greenock, Scotland, on Oct. 27, 1935.
She is preceded by three siblings and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Don; her children Jim (Julie), David (Angie), Gerry (Paula), Donna (Kurt), Tracey (Scott), and Chris (Sarah); grandchildren Leslie, Jenna (Stanley), Patrick, Scott (Bena), Eric (Jolleen), Robin, Shannon, Mathew, Ian (Tamia), Jordan (Katie), Evelyn, and Adaline; and great-grandchildren Norah, Cadence, Taryn, Isla, Stevie, Jade, and Westley.
Mary met her husband in 1963 when he was stationed in Scotland with the U.S. Navy. They married on July 3, 1964. Together, they came to the United States in May 1965. They eventually settled in The Dalles in 1969, when the family purchased Ted Walker’s Cleaners. While the business was being established, she worked at The Dalles Hospital as a nurse’s assistant. Beginning in the early 1980s, she worked for the family business, Don’s Cleaners, until she retired in 2003. In her retirement, she spent her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Among their favorite memories are receiving the thoughtful care packages put together for each child for holidays and birthdays from their nan.
A Catholic Mass will take place June 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with an interment to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.