Mary Ann (Moore) Patterson died peacefully, surrounded by the love of family and friends, on Feb. 25, 2023. She was one month shy of her 91st birthday. Heaven will now be a bit happier and the world a bit sadder.
Mary was the youngest of four children born to John Moore and Mae (Camp) Moore. John was raised in Hood River, Ore., and Mae in Mosier, Ore. As a youngster, she was considered a bit of a tomboy, interested in many sports and outdoor activities. She attended Barrett School. At 18, she climbed Mount Hood, which turned out somewhat symbolic of the adventures to come in her life. She graduated from Hood River High School (now Hood River Middle School) in 1950, where she met and later married classmate James Patterson.
Always cheerful and upbeat, they raised a family of six at a home they built on the corner of Tucker and Orchard Roads. Family life was happy and busy. Camping trips, hunting/fishing, baseball games, hiking, skiing, huckleberry picking and extended family gatherings were all regular occurrences. Picnic trips to Lost Lake, including a hike up to the lookout, was a family favorite.
After the kids were grown, Mary and Jim enjoyed road trips and traveling with special friends Paul and Frances (sister) Henne and Mike and Pat Fowler. After Jim died in 2009, Mary enjoyed a special friendship with Richard (Dick) Clarke.
Since the children live away from Hood River, we would like to acknowledge and thank all of those who loved and helped her in her later years. Special thanks to the Henne family, Dick Clarke, the staff at Parkhurst Place and Hospice caregivers.
Mary’s legacy include four children: Mark (Beth), Robert (Olivia), Kathy Buendgen (Mike), and Craig (Colleen). It also includes nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. We all feel extremely fortunate to have had Mary as our mother all of these years. We miss her already.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite organization in memory of Mary Ann Patterson.
Mary spent her entire life in Hood River, devoting her time to family and church. She, as were her parents, was a lifelong member of the Hood River Valley Christian Church, where she was quite active in Women’s Fellowship, youth programs and the quilting circle. A service will be held at the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, on Wednesday, March 1, at 1p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.