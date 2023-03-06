Mary Sybil Neville, born Aug. 17, 1932, was a one of a kind person. She never wavered in her convictions and furiously loved and supported those around her. Mary's tenacity to live life to the fullest will forever be our guide in this world.
Mary died on a beautiful snowy Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, surrounded by so many of those that loved her deeply. She meant so much to so many and will be forever in our hearts as a beautiful mother, wife, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mary is survived by her children Lynn Neville and Elizabeth Mickelsen. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to DavidsChair.org. The family invites all to a celebration of life at the Hood River Senior Center, Saturday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
