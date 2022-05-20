Mary Lois “Mel” Taylor left this world and entered her Heavenly home on April 4, 2022. She passed in White Salmon, Wash. Mary was born on Feb. 11, 1926, and was 96 years old at the time of her passing.
Mel was born in Seattle, Wash., to Homer Thomas and Louis (Teroller) Bovee. She was born with her twin brother, Chuck, and joined sisters, Jane and Helen.
Mel attended schools in Seattle until she left for Whitworth College in 1944. She graduated with degrees in speech, drama and bible in 1948. While at Whitworth, she met her future husband, Cliff Taylor, who recently returned from serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. They married June 14, 1947, at her parents’ home on Whidbey Island, Wash. After Cliff’s graduation in 1949, they moved to The Cheyenne/Crow Reservation in Busby, Mont., where Cliff taught fifth grade. They were house parents to 30 children, and while they were there Mel cooked two meals a day for all of them of a coal stove.
In 1963, after three moves to various teaching jobs, Cliff was hired to teach “new math” at Wy’east High School. In 1969 Mel got her realtors license and spent her career at the Don Nunamaker, Realtors, earning “Realtor of the Year” in 2001. She retired in 2011 at the age of 85. She was appreciated for her love of helping other and for her cinnamon rolls that graced each new home sold.
Mel always said she was rich in family! She is survived by her children, Mary Beth (and Tim) Copper, Lee Ann (and Marv) Routson, John (and Janet) Taylor, and Lisa (and Dave) Calmettes; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends that she has collected over her 96 years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jo Ella Sellers (Gilbert) in 2005; husband, Cliff Taylor in 2014; and twin brother, Chuck Bovee in 2021.
As Mel grew older, her great longing for Heaven was evident. Many hours each day would find her reading her bible, devotional and talking about the Lord, Jesus. One of her favorite verses was Psalm 16; 4-5
A time to celebrate Mel’s life is planned for 7 p.m., Friday, June 3 at the CMA Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
