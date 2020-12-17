Mary Lou Wilson was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Eileen and George Wilson. The family moved to North Bonneville, Wash., where her dad worked on the Bonneville Dam. Mary graduated from Stevenson High School, and after married Robert Garwood in 1948. While he worked as a Union Oil distributor, she was a homemaker, raising three daughters and two boys, mostly in White Salmon, Wash.
Mary is survived by her children Diane, Robert Jr. (Nina), Janice, Julie (Pete) and David (Laura); sister Dorothy Capps; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years Robert, brothers Jack and George, sister Gerrie and two sisters who died at birth.
Mary was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play high school sports and was an avid sports enthusiast. She enjoyed her pool, gardening, painting, a good novel, and her walks around White Salmon as well as visiting with the many people who lived there. She also loved the spring flowers at Catherine Creek.
Mary passed on Dec. 13, 2020, at the Springs Senior Living Center in The Dalles, Ore., after a short illness.
Her favorite quote from WWII, written on a cellar wall in Cologne, Germany:
Believe in the sun even when it is not shining
Believe in love when I feel not
Believe in God when he is silent
— Author unknown
The Garwood family would like to thank the many caregivers at The Springs in The Dalles, as well as Heart of Hospice in Hood River for all the care and support given to her in the final stages of her life.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please contribute to your favorite charity in the name of Mary Lou Garwood.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no service. Condolences to the Garwood family may be sent by visiting www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.