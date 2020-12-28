Marvin “Marv” L. Harrison, longtime resident of BZ Corner, White Salmon and Dallesport, Wash., died on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 86 of pancreatic cancer. Marv was born in Wapato, Wash., on Oct. 26, 1934, to Charlie and Bessie Harrison. He attended White Salmon Schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
Marvin started his career as a mechanic for the Ford Motor Co. and worked for them for 16 years. He then went to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a power house mechanic at The Dalles and John Day Dams and retired from there after 25 years and then went to work for the P.U.D. Hydro Power Plant on The Dalles Dam for another 16 years until he fully retired. Marvin took pleasure in being involved in his church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and working on machinery. He was also an avid gun collector.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, Bob, Oscar, Frank and Mary, and his first wife, Grace.
He is survived by his second wife of 39 years, June Harrison; three children, Frank Nagy (Kellie), Rosie Konkle (Norm) and John Nagy (Sandy); grandchildren Branden Nagy, Brittany Engebretson (Jerred), McKenna Nagy, Kyle Nagy and Katrina Lynch (John); and great-grandchildren Hannah, Deklan, Rihanna and Noah. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Ron Schaefer (Becky), Caroline Aronica and Don Schaefer (Beth); grandchildren Aaron Schaefer (Kate), Sarah Harris (Luke), Drew Schaefer (Tori), Mark Schaefer (Jacky), Ally Lee (Shannon), Dustin Foster, Amy Foster, June Driskel, A J Aronica, Shekinah Aronica, Greg Schaefer (Kelly), Jillian Fukuda (Sean), Jonathan Schaefer and Harrison Schaefer; great-grandchildren Neve, Faye, Polly, Locke, Penny, Selah, Koah, Kaileena, Troy, Corbynn, Rayna, Lydia, Sophie and Adeline; nieces Fran and Dixie; and many more nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great uncle, friend and a believer in Jesus — a man dearly loved who will be greatly missed!
Marv's family would also like to express their gratitude to Season's Hospice for their wonderful compassion and care over this last year!
Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate service. A memorial and graveside service will be announced at a later date.
