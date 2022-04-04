After several years of battling cancer, Markham “Mark” Anderson, 62, died on March 7, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He fought the good fight and left this world on his terms with loved ones by his side as he would have hoped.
On March 6, 1960, Markham Wayne Anderson was born to Darrel Wayne and Betty Jean Anderson near Springfield, Mo. He spent several years of his childhood in Missouri before growing up in Hood River, Ore. Mark attended elementary through high school in the Hood River area before he began his adventure.
He had a love for everyone he met, the outdoors, photography, wildlife, and his favorite subject, all things rodeo.
Mark is survived by two daughters, Bridget Smith and grandson Corbin Smith, and April Anderson and grandsons Steven Kunkel and Lane Yutzie. Mark is also survived, missed, and remembered by his mother, Betty Anderson; three sisters, Deborah, Lonna, Diana; and two brothers, Chris and James.
Mark is free from pain and joins his father, grandfathers, grandmothers, and others with whom he had a deep affection. Our family enjoys the consolation of their reunion.
An open house will be held April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. (video tribute, memories and reflections by family and friends at 12:30 p.m.) at The Ruins, 13 Railroad St., Hood River.
