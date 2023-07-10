Mark B. Gibson was born on Sept. 6, 1963, in Portland, Ore. He grew up on property homesteaded by his maternal great-grandfather near Wilsonville, Ore. His paternal great-grandfather was from a “mossback” family (one that emigrated to the Pacific Northwest before the railroads) and worked as a lumberjack and log driver, among many other occupations. His paternal grandfather was a sheepherder in Oregon and Washington, and also worked for the railroad and on The Dalles dam. His father, Bud Gibson, lived in The Dalles for a time as a child and attended Joseph G. Wilson Elementary School, and later lived in Parkdale, where he drove truck for the orchards. Bud was a paratrooper in WWII and spent 8 months in a prison camp in Germany. Mark’s mother, Eva Gibson, is a writer.
Mark was passionate about photography from a young age. As a teenager, he made a lens extension out of a cardboard toilet-paper tube and used it to take his first close-ups of insects. He loved being outdoors and spent his free time roaming the woods and watching birds, squirrels, deer and other wildlife, often with a camera in his hand.
Mark worked for the Wilsonville Spokesman, the Canby Herald, the Oregon City Enterprise-Courier, the Siuslaw News, and the Tillamook Headlight-Herald before coming to The Dalles in November 1997 to take a job as photographer at The Dalles Chronicle. There he helped the paper transition from film and darkroom to digital technology. He was also a gifted writer and photo editor, and won many awards over the years. He loved getting a great shot that captured the spirit of an event.
Eventually he became co-editor and then editor of the Chronicle. When the pandemic struck, he helped keep the paper going through the rough transition into its latest reincarnation as Columbia Gorge News. Altogether he worked at the paper for almost 26 years.
He believed in the value of community journalism. He held high ethical standards for his work and always did his best to live up to them.
Mark had a lifelong love of nature and of all wild things. He had a keen eye for spotting birds and animals, and often saw things that other people missed. He loved to go for walks and spent many happy hours exploring Wasco County and the surrounding area, hiking, driving the back roads, or paddling his canoe. He loved streams and ponds, and the creatures that live in and around them: Dragonflies, crawdads, fish, frogs, ducks, beavers, and raccoons. He especially loved owls and house wrens. He captured many great photos of wary wildlife, using his skills as a woodsperson, and jury-rigging equipment to get unique views into the tops of trees and underwater. He chronicled the life stories of many individual birds and deer that lived near him over the years.
He also loved music and enjoyed playing guitar, mandolin and banjo.
Mark passed away at the untimely age of 59 on June 21, 2023. He is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Jane Gibson, and his two offspring, Flora and Rose Gibson. He is greatly missed. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mark Gibson Fund at Umpqua Bank, 316 E. Third St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
We invite you to send us your memories and stories about Mark. Is there a picture he took that you loved, or that touched you in some way? Is there a story or editorial he wrote that had meaning for you? Or an interesting conversation or interaction you had with him? We would love to hear from you. Please write your memories down and send them to us, by letter at P.O. Box 1321, The Dalles, Oregon 97058, or by email to markgibsonstories@gmail.com. Please include your contact information. Thank you.
