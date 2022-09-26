Marjorie Hunsaker passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2022, in Gig Harbor, Wash., with her family by her side and under the loving care of hospice and the caregivers at Mallards Landing. She was born in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 3, 1930, and spent most of her childhood growing up in Bend and The Dalles, Ore. She moved to White Salmon, Wash., with her parents, Scott and Marian Callihan, when they bought the Rexall drug store. Marje graduated from Columbia High School and attended business college in Portland, Ore.
She met Harry Hunsaker in White Salmon and they were married on May 12, 1950. Harry was recalled into the Army during the Korean War and daughter Terry was born at Camp Roberts, Calif. Daughter Anne and son John were born in White Salmon after Harry left the service and returned to run Hunsaker Chevrolet. Marje kept busy raising kids and supporting their activities in Scouts, sports and various clubs. She and Harry belonged to a dance club and she also enjoyed organizing and hosting themed dinner parties. She loved color and design and was always crafting, sewing, and knitting.
Once her children started leaving home, she and Dolores Wang opened and ran a yarn and stitchery business in the basement of her home. When Harry retired they opened an antique shop, The Dutch House, and her specialty was Irish Beleek china. She and Harry were fortunate to be able to travel extensively to foreign countries during retirement. They owned a condominium in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and spent winters there for many years, returning to homes in Vancouver, Wash., and later in Surprise, Ariz., before returning to Washington and settling in Gig Harbor to be closer to family. Harry passed away in 2010 and Marje continued to live in assisted living facilities where she loved to teach coloring to other residents and organized art shows.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Harry Hunsaker, and her only sibling, Norman Wright.
She is survived by her three children, Terry McLemore (Don), Anne Thoreen (Greg Ingold) and John (Julie). She leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at a later date.
