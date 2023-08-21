We lost our mother, Marjorie Anderson, July 5, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
An outstanding cook, Marjorie made the best bread and had a flair for made-from-scratch cooking! When her five children were older, she became a teacher-aide at Joseph G. Wilson in the 1960s until she retired. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Mom and Dad spent their retirement years traveling in their fifth wheel. They moved to Portland’s Hazelwood Retirement Community in 2006. After our Dad passed, Mom lived in the same apartment, independently, until she passed at the age of 95. She was determined to keep moving as to maintain her independence. We are so very proud of her!
Mom was extremely busy at the Hazelwood. An avid reader, she took over the facility’s tiny library. She massively expanded the library, coordinating it with Multnomah County’s library system. Mom enjoyed her music, writing poetry and participating daily in many games. Marjorie was a champion Scrabble player!
Mom’s life was a life well lived. She was loved by many and kind to everyone.
She was preceded in death by Orval, her husband (of 60 years), son Michael Anderson, daughter Kathy Ireland and grandson James Burnham. She is dearly missed by her daughters, Lyla Wood, Jerri Geer and Joyce Anderson. Mom’s legacy will continue through her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her 95 years of life (1927-2023) will be held Aug. 26 at the Hazelwood Retirement Center.
