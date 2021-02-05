Marilyn Manser Avolio died on Jan. 31, 2021, following complications from a fall. Marilyn was born in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 5, 1934. She was 86 years old. She graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of Arizona. She met and married Gennaro (Bill) Avolio in 1953.
Marilyn demonstrated her care for others through her work as the assistant director of religious education for the First Unitarian Church, director of the Albertina Kerr Day Care Center, and as a case worker for Albertina Kerr. She volunteered her time with the Hood River Library, SMART reading program, and as a troop leader for the Camp Fire Girls. She also participated in a quilting group for many years. She loved children’s books, gardening, and exploring other cultures.
She traveled extensively throughout the world, living in Alexandria, Egypt, with her husband for two years and took multiple trips to Europe, especially loving France.
She was the granddaughter of the well-known Oregon painter, Percy Manser. Inheriting his artistic perspective, she was known for her use of color and design. She lived her retirement years in her grandparents’ home in Hood River, Ore., with its beautiful views of Mount Adams and Mount Hood.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She welcomed many friends and family to her home throughout her life.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Ardis. She is survived by her husband Gennaro (Bill) of 67 years; daughters Alice Avolio, Rachele Avolio, Siobhan (Tim) Avolio-Toly, and Gaetana Avolio; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She lived a generous and welcoming life. She was beloved and will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Donations in her memory may be given to UNICEF or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.