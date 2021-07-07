Venus Marie Nielsen passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021, at her home in Mesa, Ariz., with family by her side, at the age of 98. Marie was born to Lena and Otis Thayer in Las Animas, Colo., on Dec. 25, 1922. She joined brother Harrison and sister Betty. Harrison passed away in 1941 and Betty (Willey) in 2000.
Mom lived a long, adventurous life. Her parents divorced and she and sister Betty lived with various relatives. Her favorite time was living with her Grandma Thayer in Pueblo. During high school, she was an accomplished roller-skater, doing flips and spins with the best. After high school graduation, she married George Millis and they had two daughters. During the war she had many jobs, including working at the Pueblo Ordnance Depot and as a switchboard operator. After she and George divorced, she piled her two young daughters into a 1940 Chevy and drove to Washington to help sister Betty during her pregnancy. The Willey’s lived in Mill A at the time, where Marie met and married Fred Nielsen. Marie and Fred moved to White Salmon, where four more children joined the family, plus two step-children.
Mom always made every holiday and birthday special. She was renowned for her homemade, hand decorated cakes. And her world famous Lemon Meringue Pie, famous for the scrimmages it caused with the cousins at family events! Once the kids were of school age, Mom worked at Dickey Farms and Jantzen. After Fred passed away in 1976, she moved back to Mill A to live in the “big white house.” She worked at the Wind River Nursey until she retired. After retirement, she moved to Mesa, where she loved the weather, traveling, and all her great friends.
Mom got to travel far and wide and loved every minute. She went Jeeping in Nevada and Utah, took several cruises, traveled to Canada for the 1986 Expo, Hawaiian beaches, East Coast fall colors, Mississippi River paddle boat, Mexico train trip and Thailand. And of course, all over Washington and Oregon. She loved the beach. She was a great travel buddy and was always up for any adventure. And everywhere she went, she collected a glass! When relaxing at home, she was always reading a book. In her later years, she loved crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and playing Yahtzee.
She is survived by her children, Penny and husband Bill Murphy of Reno, Nev., Pat Schuetz of Mesa, Ariz., Beth Hogan and husband Tom Judd of Mill A, Bill Nielsen and wife Lori of Mill A, and Sandy and husband Bill Russell of Scappoose, Ore; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends from all over. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sue Nielsen, son Rich Nielsen and stepson Freddy Nielsen.
Marie was deeply loved by all who knew her. Mom’s philosophy was “live and let live.” Mom was an incredibly resilient, hard-working, kind-hearted, fun-loving person who will live on forever in our hearts.
