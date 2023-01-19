Marie Antoinette Henderson passed on Dec. 17, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Lynwood, Wash., to Ross and Emma Tiffany on Sept. 9, 1934.
She is survived by daughter Debra Moss; granddaughters Lindsay Nielsen and Tiffany Perkins; and great-granddaughter Ashley Perkins. Her “girls” were everything to her; her love was unconditional.
As per Marie’s wishes, no service will be held.
