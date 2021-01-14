Maria de Jesus de la Mora de Galvez, died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 7, 2021. Maria de Jesus was born on Oct. 1, 1919, in the small town of Ahuijullo, Jalisco, Mexico. She was the fourth of nine children born to Severo de la Mora Morfin and Salome Larios Rangel. She was born as the Mexican Revolution was ending and lived her early childhood during the Cristero War that occurred in central and western Mexico. Maria de Jesus told many stories of her family seeking refuge during this time.
Her family later moved to Pihuamo, Jalisco where years later she met and married Antonio Galvez Mendoza. They had 11 children. In the early 1980s, Maria de Jesus moved to Hood River, Ore., to be closer to her children. She reveled in large family gatherings and her greatest joy was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. As a devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish.
She is survived by 10 children, Angelberto, Javier, Belialdo, Jovil, Yolanda, Clementina, Griselda, Antonio, Ricardo and Uziel Galvez, 35 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Celia Smith, and her husband, Antonio Galvez Mendoza.
A rosary service was held on Jan. 11 at Anderson Funeral Home. A funeral Mass, presided by Rev. Tomy Chowaran, was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on the following day. Maria de Jesus was laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.