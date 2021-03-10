Margie Karen Lemberber was a remarkable person. A lifelong dreamer, healer, artist, and businesswoman, she worked much of her adult life as a pharmacist and served in the US Navy. When the opportunity arose to be a pioneer in the newly legalized marijuana industry, she jumped and took the lead — opening the first legal Pot Shop in Washington State right here in Bingen — in July of 2014. She later opened Binge Mart in 2020, offering tobacco products, rocks, and jewelry.
Born on Nov. 2, 1948, to Joseph Lemberger and Evelyn Dvorak, she was one of 11 children raised on a dairy farm in Salinas, Calif. She never forgot her humble beginnings and was always willing to lend a hand in helping her community.
Margie left this sweet earth on March 3, 2021, after battling cancer. She is survived by two adult children, Loren and Jill, and two grandchildren, Krista and Evelyn. Charitable donations are welcome in her name to Washington Gorge Action Programs at www.WAGAP.org/donate #BecauseMargieWould.
