On Feb. 6, 2023, Margaret Caroline Lee returned to the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mankato, Kan., on Aug. 3, 1931. On Oct. 30, 1949, she married Alvin Lee, and together they raised a family of seven children — Louella, Rickey, Juanita, Michael (who was waiting for her in heaven), Yolonda, Sara, and Tonya.
Margaret answered God's call to serve the Lord as a missionary and spent much of her time supporting those in need in Central America. Her unwavering faith and commitment to the Lord inspired all who knew her, and she touched countless lives with her kindness and compassion.
Margaret had a passion for gardening, sewing, and cooking, and she used her talents to bless those around her and create a warm and loving home for her family and community.
Margaret leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service to six of her children, 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret's memory will live on through the countless lives she touched, and kitchen towels she embroidered.
Alvin, her husband of 73 years, who was by her side throughout their journey of faith and mission work, will miss her deeply.
A life well-loved is a life well-lived.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
