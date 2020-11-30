Margaret Irene Benton, loving wife and mother, passed away at home in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 80 on Nov. 26, 2020. Irene was born in San Diego, Calif., to Grover Martin and Margaret Turner Martin. She graduated El Cajon High School and married David Robert Benton in 1957. They raised a son, Daniel, three daughters, Dava, Darla and Amanda, and more than 50 foster children.
Irene worked as a secretary, assistant girls dean, sous chef, nurses aid, bookkeeper and sales associate. The family lived in California, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania. While in Pennsylvania, the older children attended college in Maryland, where they made friends and married. In 1995, Irene, Dave and Amanda followed Darla’s family to Hood River, Ore. Amanda married Carlos Alvarez in 2001. Irene’s four children provided care after she was diagnosed with her fourth type of cancer.
Irene enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping, games, the Padres, road trips, decorating, Hallmark movies, and volunteering at the Adventist church as a Sabbath school teacher, meal coordinator, assistant treasurer, and at the community service center on 22nd Street.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Margaret, and her younger siblings, Henry Flynn and Linda Trehan. Irene is survived by her husband, Dave; her older siblings, Gwen Poole and David Martin; her four children, Daniel Benton, Dava White, Darla Milam and Amanda Alvarez; her foster son, Gary Braden; and her nine grandchildren, Lauren, David, Hanna, Eric, Dylan, Jenny, Alex, Christian, and Jayden.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com for full life story.
