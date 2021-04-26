Lyola Holden Chase Workman, 95, of Gig Harbor, Wash., passed away April 19, 2021. She was born to Enos and Hazel Holden on May 25, 1925, in Franklin, Idaho. She graduated from high school and spent the next few years living with her sisters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and southern California where she worked at Yellow Cab Company for several years. She took classes at night school to build her secretarial skills.
Lyola’s sister introduced her to Wilfred (Bill) Chase in California. They were married three years later on Jan. 14, 1950. They lived in California and southern Oregon before moving to Hood River, Ore., where they were longtime residents. After retirement, they also lived in Woodburn and Salem, Ore.
Lyola is survived by her daughter, Donna Chase Barr, of Gig Harbor, and her son, Robert Chase, of Emmett, Idaho. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Following Bill’s death in 1997, Lyola married Benare (Ben) Workman in 1998. They lived in Prineville, Ore., near Ben’s family until his death in 2007. Following Ben’s death, Lyola joined her daughter and son-in- law, Leroy Barr, in their Milford, N.H., home until moving with them to Washington in 2017.
Lyola was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She gave many hours of service through her regular activity in the church. She had a great love for doing genealogy and temple work and spent many hours in these activities following retirement. She and Bill served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pennsylvania as well.
Lyola worked in several secretarial positions during her life. In Hood River, she was employed for many years at the telephone company, Webster Orchards and the Hood River school district.
Lyola was one of 15 children. They have all preceded her in passing. In life, she maintained ties with all her living siblings and to all her extended family. Many nieces and nephews still talked and visited with in her last year. She loved her children and grandchildren tremendously and she counted her great-grandchildren as wonderful blessings as they came along. Lyola had a special love for little children, whom she enjoyed watching and listening to. Many teenagers called her a friend as well as they enjoyed her sense of fun and humor. She continued to have contact with some of them as they grew to adulthood and visited with her from time to time.
Lyola was known for her remarkable good health and vigor. She was very appreciative of this blessing. It helped her to live up to her life motto of “Endure to the End.” Her mind remained sound and one of her nieces taught her how to use a tablet when she was about 90. That tablet was a constant companion until the end, even as her dwindling eyesight and hearing made it difficult to use. She listened to her scriptures over and over and to gospel books, saying that she was “studying for her final test."
Funeral services will be held May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hood River. You may briefly greet with family members prior to the funeral at noon.Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery following the funeral services.
To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.dallastribute.com. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
