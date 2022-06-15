Luella Mae (Dunn) Baunach was born in rural Birtch Tree, Mo., on June 16, 1936, the third child of the late Vernie Curtis “Dutch” and Ethel (Layman) Dunn.
She was 3 when she moved to Oregon. She received her education in Warrenton, graduating High School in 1953, then moved to Portland, Ore., and attended Martha Washington Women’s Boarding School.
Luella Married Robert P. Baunach July 5, 1954, in North Bonneville, Wash. Together they had three children, Steven, Catherine, and Bart, where they lived in Portland, then moved to Everett, Wash., and again back to Portland, where Luella worked at Holland House Restaurant. She was a hard worker with excellent customer service skills.
In 1967, she moved to Rufus, Ore., purchasing a one room tavern a year later, known then as Rufus Tavern. With much dedication and determination, it grew to be Frosty’s Café. Lu was known as “Mama Lu” at Frosty’s, which is now known as Bob’s Texas T-bone Restaurant and Frosty Lounge — 55 years going and family operated.
She moved from Rufus to Astoria in 1992, where she worked and retired from Dutch Cup and Ship Inro.
Luella had a fond liking for fresh flowers, gardening, wine, and Cadillacs! She was a dedicated fan of the Portland Trail Blazers, never missing a game. She was a supporter of the Men’s Slow Pitch Baseball Team. She was active in city volunteer functions such as spaghetti feeds, fireman balls, annual Easter egg hunts, and ceramics. She was grand marshal of Rufus city Fourth of July celebration in 2007.
Lu was a hard worker and an excellent teacher and trainer of fine waitress skills. She inspired and taught many the love of serving food. She was supportive and active in community functions. She spent 22 years as an EMT in Sherman County Rufus Fire and Ambulance Service and held council positions for the City of Rufus for eight years, too.
Lu is survived by brother Leroy Dunn (Warrenton); sister Doris Larramore (Astoria); daughter Catherine Baunach (Rufus); grandchildren Cindy Maurer (Rufus), Darren Maurer (Oak Harbor), Leslie Baunach (Hawaii), Jeff Baunach (Rufus) and Tonya Washburn (Goldendale); and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Steve and Bart Baunach, grandson Alan Baunach, her husband, Bob, and her lifelong friend Donald Neil.
Rest in Peace Mama Lu … you will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held June 18 at the Warrenton Community Center, 70 S.W. Third St., Warrenton, Ore., at 11 a.m. A graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you hug a loved one and tell them you love them. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
