Lucille Hodges, age 95, passed away on July 28, 2022, in Hermiston, Ore. She was surrounded by family members in her home where she had been lovingly cared for by her eldest daughter, Julie.
Lucille was born in 1927 to Joseph and Helen (Hrabick) Vana and spent her early years in Portland, Ore. She lived in the same house until marriage and had an enjoyable childhood with her loving parents. She lost two siblings: Vernon, who died of pneumonia at age 1, and Donnie, who died in a car accident at age 5. She graduated from Washington High School in 1945 and then worked at an insurance company as a receptionist and typist. She married Robert “Bob” Hodges on Dec. 4, 1946, in Portland, where they lived for another 13 years before moving to The Dalles, Ore., in 1959.
Lucille was a loving wife and mother who spent her life serving her family, her church and her community. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she enjoyed serving the young primary children as well as playing the organ for many years. She taught piano lessons for many young students in the area. When her husband retired, they shared their love of music with the residents of care facilities in The Dalles and Hood River, Ore. They loved boosting the spirits of the residents with sing-a-longs and flag waving. Lucille and Bob attended the Portland Oregon Temple regularly, where they both served for many years. After her husband passed, Lucille sold their home and moved to Hermiston in 2004, where she lived with her daughter Julie until her death.
She is survived by Julie Hatch of Hermiston; Steve and Teddie Hodges of The Dalles; Bruce and Carmen Hodges of West Valley, Utah; and 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her daughter, Brenda Meinig, and her son, Scott Hodges.
A graveside service was held at IOOF Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles on Aug. 4. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
