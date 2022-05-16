Louise P. Smith, age 24, passed away on Sunday May 8, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center with her loving brother and sister by her side and received several messages of love from friends and family.
Louise was born on June 2, 1997, in The Dalles, Ore., and was the youngest of five children. She attended Lyle High School, Dufur High School and graduated from The Dalles High School in 2015.
Louse will be remembered for her bright smile and adventurous personality. She loved spending time with her friends and family and was always on the move. She is survived by her mother Della Smith; siblings Della Hutson, Ashley Brewster, DonWalter Hutson, and Danny Smith; 13 nieces and nephews; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Our family will hold a celebration of life June 18 at Horsethief Lake State Park at 1 p.m. This lake holds many cherished memories, and a butterfly release will be held in Louise’s honor.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Harborview Medical Center for the beautiful and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to White Wolf Sanctuary in Oregon in Louise’s memory. She was an avid animal lover and wolves were her favorite; this is a non-profit organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.