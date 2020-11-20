Louise (Bixler) McMorran, of Parkdale, Ore., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Nov. 18, 2020.
Louise was 90 years old at the time of her passing. Born Aug. 9, 1930, in Carbon, Iowa, to Grace and Erle Bixler, Louise married Junior Dale (JD) McMorran Aug. 17, 1947, and remained married for 65 years. Theirs was a true love story. JD passed away in 2012. Over their 65 years of marriage, they moved to wherever JD could find work. When JD retired from the Corbett School District in 1984, they moved to Parkdale.
Louise was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. If you had the privilege of knowing Louise, you couldn’t help but love her. She was spunky, feisty and loved to visit and tell stories about the "good old days." This was the woman we all came to love. She had a sharp mind and a sharp wit, up to her last days.
Louise is survived by her four children Linda (Richard) Hoke of Culver, Ore., Joan (Sid) Engbretson of Hood River, Ore., Jeffrey (Sandi) McMorran of Fossil, Ore., and Scott (Leslie) McMorran of Parkdale. Louise is also survived by her eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service has been scheduled at the Anderson’s Tribute Center. Louse will be laid to rest next to JD in the Upper Valley Cemetery in Parkdale. Reunited again, let their love story continue into eternity. We’ll miss you mom; tell Dad we send our love.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
