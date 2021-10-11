Louanne Starr was granted her angel wings on Oct. 3, 2021, passing at home in Federal Way, Wash. Louanne was born in Clatskanie, Ore., on Aug. 6, 1939, and moved to Portland, Ore., as a child with her family. She graduated from Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore., and earned a Masters degree from Western Oregon Louanne Starr University.
She moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1970. Louanne was a speech therapist with the Wasco County School District for more than 30 years before retiring in 2002. Louanne moved to Federal Way in 2020 to live closer to family.
Louanne was a charter member of Cascade Singers for 44 years, traveling to Europe for singing tours. She was a 50-year active member of The Dalles United Church of Christ Congregational and sang in the church choir. Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Kappa Gamma, Retired Teachers Association, and Wasco County Historical Society were some of her organization memberships. Besides traveling abroad, Louanne loved her trips to Reno or Las Vegas for a little gambling. In the summers she spent time at her family home “Gin Acres” in Sisters, Ore., usually accompanied by her little dogs.
Louanne knew no strangers, had a smile for everyone and always lent a hand. This spirit was returned to her in her later years by her many friends in The Dalles. Louanne was a kind and caring soul and extremely generous with her time, talents and treasures.
Louanne was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Starr, and her younger brother, James. She is survived by her older brother William (Leah); sister-in-law Suzanne; nieces Kim (Greg) and Pam (Brett); and nephews David, Douglas and Brian Wicklund.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Oct. 30 at 1pm at The Dalles United Church of Christ Congregational, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. Her ashes will be interned at Rose City Cemetery, Portland, alongside her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging a donation to a favorite charity in her name, as Louanne supported dozens of organizations.
