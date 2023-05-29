We lost the matriarch of the Hughes family, Lois Rae Shrode Hughes, on May 19, 2023, at age 93. Born in Stockton, Calif., to Jack and Peggy Shrode, Lois married Larry Hughes 72 years ago on Sept. 24, 1950, and was a resident of The Dalles, Ore., since that time.
They raised four children, and Lois would regard family as the most important aspect of her life. She was active in their activities including 4-H, sewing competitions, school and sports. As they grew older, she worked with Larry at Hughes Feed and Grain. Later, she enjoyed the local doll club and volunteered for many, many years at Old St. Peter’s Landmark. Lois handmade individualized Christmas stockings for each child, grandchild and great-grandchild.
Lois and Larry enjoyed traveling, treating the grandkids to Disneyland and Disney World trips. Some of their memorable trips included Alaska to visit the Whittier Tunnel, which Lois’ father had engineered, Egypt, the Alps, Australia and New Zealand. (Lois invariably seemed to find another doll to add to her extensive collection!) She also enjoyed many camping trips with family and friends, with Lost Lake having special meaning.
Lois is survived by her husband, Larry; children Randy (Sharon), Julie, and Nancy; brother Bud; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Her daughter Linda passed in 2007. Respecting her wishes, no public service will be held. A private family gathering will be held. Memorials may be made to Old St. Peter’s Landmark.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
