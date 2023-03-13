Linda Ann Wheeler was born July 1, 1953. She was born in Sanger, Calif., to Robert and Jane Cosgrave. Linda grew up in Fresno, Calif., on the family fruit farm. She attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore., where she received a bachelor’s degree in Christian education.
She raised her three daughters with husband Stan Ashbrook in Dufur, Ore. She later moved to The Dalles in 2012. Linda married Grant Wheeler in 2018 and moved to Jacksonville, Fla. Grant and Linda returned to The Dalles in October 2022 following retirement. Linda worked with youth at Turner Christian Church and later The Dalles Christian Church. She was a homemaker while her girls were growing up, teaching preschool in Dufur and later at Head Start in The Dalles. Linda attended First Christian Churches in Sanger, Turner, Ore., Dufur and The Dalles. She later attended Golden Isles Christian Church in Brunswick, Ga., and Creekside Christian Church in Jacksonville.
Linda is survived by husband-Grant Wheeler; daughters Julie Ashbrook Deering (Todd), Deanna Sudan (Loren), and Andrea Vannata (Louis); stepsons Clifford Wheeler, Caleb Wheeler, and Clayton Wheele; grandchildren Daxon Deering, Aira Deering, Leo Sudan, Ella Sudan, Allie Sudan, Brooks Vannata, and Callan Vannata and Alexander Wheeler; and sister Sue Buchholz.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert and Jane Cosgrave.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in The Dalles. Donations can be made in Linda’s name to First Christian Church in The Dalles, or to Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp, 5195 Winema Road, Cloverdale, OR 97112 (503-392-3362).
