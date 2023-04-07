Lewis Lyle Flint passed away at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore., on March 14, 2023. Born on Feb. 9, 1930, at their home in Firth, Idaho, he was the eighth of 10 children born to Frederick and Ellen Flint. The family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, when he was a boy where he grew up and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He loved music and was a member of the concert/marching band playing trumpet.
After graduation, he became a member of the Army National Guard and started college studies at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. His education was put on hold when his Guard unit was activated and sent to Korea. In the service, he held the rank of Corporal with the 116th Engineering Combat Battalion.
After his return home to Idaho, he and Doris Collins were married in 1952, and they moved to McMinnville, where he resumed his studies graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. During this time, Lew and Doris became the parents of three children, Hugh, April, and Paulette.
In 1961, the family moved to The Dalles, where Lew worked for the Department of Corrections as a parole and probation officer. He retired after 25 years with the department.
In the ‘70s Lew and Doris purchased a parcel of land in the Mosier area, where they lived the rest of their days growing a vegetable garden, peaches, hogs, and cows from time to time, and branching out to grow barley.
Lew enjoyed hunting, fishing, target practicing and country drives with the family. He was a strong Christian man, committing his life to Jesus as a youth. He attended Calvary Baptist Church until a group started Chenowith Baptist Church and most recently attended Rowena Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2013. He is survived by his children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as his younger brother Donald. He was known by folks in the community as the Whistler for obvious reasons and often carried his trumpet with him to share his music. For many years, he played Taps for Memorial Day services.
Funeral services were held at the Spencer Libby & Powell chapel in The Dalles on Friday, March 24.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.