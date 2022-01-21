Leslie Lucas was born and raised in Hood River, Ore., on May 4, 1955, the seventh of nine children of Clifford and Helen Lucas. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and two brothers. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Lucas, and a granddaughter, Brianna Lucas. He is survived by two daughters, Lacey Lucas and Amber Clay, and son Kyle Lucas, all of Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Helen Lucas, Junction City, Ore., Georgia Donnelly, Hood River, Karen Gilkerson, Bakersfield, Calif., and Susan Lucas, Portland, Ore; and a brother, Clifford Lucas, Washington.
He lived most of his adult life in Abilene, Texas, where he worked as a laborer at various jobs. He will be missed by his large family. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.
