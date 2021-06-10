Leopold Joseph Gauvin was born in Acushnet, Mass., on April 21, 1935, to Aurora (Hubert) and Amedee Joseph Gauvin. The family relocated many times while Leo was a child, eventually settling in Pomona, Calif. Leo served in the Army in the late 1950s and was honorably discharged after his military service.
On April 15, 1961, Leo married Elizabeth Lucille “Betty” Raupp in Toledo, Wash. The couple lived in Pomona before making their home in White Salmon, Wash. Leo was employed by the local telephone company, working his way up to planning engineer.
Mr. Gauvin was a member of the Oregon Independent Telephone Association, worked with United Way, was the president of St. Vincent DePaul, and volunteered at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Leo was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and picking huckleberries. He also loved leather crafting and photography.
Leo Gauvin passed away at his home in White Salmon on June 4, 2021, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Betty Gauvin, of White Salmon; children Janet Duncan of Pullman, Wash., Jeffrey Gauvin of Manitou Springs, Colo., and Jennifer Yeager of Stephenville, Texas; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Leo was preceded in death by his brother Charles Gauvin.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. To send condolences to the Gauvin family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
