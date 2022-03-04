Leonard “Len” Albert Rankin was at the Portland VA Medical Center when he left his earthly house with his wife and pastor by his side on Feb. 15, 2022. Although he died of complications from COVID, his passing was quick and peaceable as he went to his heavenly place prepared for him.
Len was the second son of six children, born Nov. 30, 1943, to Gilbert (Gil) Oscar and Wilma Elizabeth Rankin. He began his life and started school in a one room schoolhouse until eighth grade. He learned how to work, drive and handle livestock by working hands on with his dad and cousins on the Broken Arrow Ranch owned by his uncle. This same uncle owned Andrews Lincoln/Mercury of Roseville, Calif., where Len worked detailing cars. Following the death of his father, Len was 15 when the rest of his family moved to Roseville, where he finished out school.
In May 1965, Len was inducted into the Army and was transferred from Alaska to Vietnam. He returned home May 1967 with an Honorable Discharge and started life over beginning with body work and painting cars. He became a structural concrete cutter for National Concrete Cutter who then transferred him in 1980 to their company in Lynnwood.
Len met his future “help mate” at a bible study in Stanwood, Wash. One year later he entered holy matrimony with Danette (Danee) Cheryl Kinney, at Len’s church on Aug. 12, 1994. He and Danee answered God’s call to missions and moved to Oregon in 1997, where they saw the need for truck stop chapel in Biggs Junction. Len established “Capstone Ministries Inc.,” which they owned and operated in Biggs for the next 18 years.
Len is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, James Ray (Jimmy Ray) and Gilbert William (Bill); two sisters, Linda Marie Farris, and Carol Ann; and one stepson, K. Todd Kinney. He was survived by his loving wife, Danee; two sons, Matthew Cory (Keri) of Seattle, Wash., and Adam Kristian (Rosie) of Chula Vista, Calif.; two brothers, Craig Allen of Sacramento and Jack Donald of Citrus Heights; and one stepdaughter, Patrice Kinney Banks of The Dalles.
A graveside service will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery off Highway 97 at mile post 7 on Mud Hollow Cemetery Road Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. In honor of Len, a Military Salute will be conducted by the Sherman County American Legion post 49 and the Oregon National Guard, as well as the Patriot Riders. We’ve invited Andrew Jamison of Condon, Ore., to play the bagpipes. A celebration of life has many adventures and will be told on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. at the Wasco school event center.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Capstone Ministries Inc., PO Box 37, Wasco, OR 97065.
