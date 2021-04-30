Leona Osbourn passed away on April 17, 2021. She was born in Picher, Okla., on Nov. 14 1930.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bird (Bud) Moore, and son, David Moore.
Leona married Johnnie Osbourn in 1997, who passed away in 2019. She is survived by four daughters, Darlene Kollas (Kenny) of Hood River, Ore., Vickie Farley (Dave) of The Dallas, Ore., Pam Ford (Jimmy) of New Orleans, La., and Sandy Moore (Dan) of Spokane, Wash.; brother Ron Miller of The Dalles, six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many and forever in our hearts. Graveside services were held April 22 at Idlewilde cemetery, Hood River, Ore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.