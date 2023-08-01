In Loving Memory of a Life Well Lived
Leona Conger, age 95, passed away in The Dalles, Ore., at home with her family by her side, on July 31, 2023.
Born in the February winter of 1928 in Salol, Minn., Leona was the only child of Herbert and Cora Moore. Her parents farmed at the time of her birth in a time and place where they cut blocks of ice in the winter that were stored for cooling in the summer. Her parents owned a grocery store and she had fond memories of hanging out in the store growing up. She went to high school in Pelican Rapids and later graduated from Fergus Falls high school.
Leona enjoyed working at Yellowstone National Park as a waitress at two of the best restaurants in the park to put herself through college. During off hours she spent time with friends and colleagues exploring the park, hiking and enjoying the great outdoors.
In 1953, she met Dean Conger, a photographer at the Denver Post. They dated for a few short months and then on a flight that he piloted, he asked her to marry him; she responded, “Let me think about it.” After a week, she gave him her answer: “Yes!”
They built a home together in Arvada, Colo., where Leona was a grade school teacher to special needs children with hearing and sight disabilities, and Dean was a photojournalist for the Post. In 1959 they moved to Bethesda, Md., for Dean’s new job and to raise their three young boys; it was her life as Chief Household Officer — mother and wife — that became her most rewarding venture. She enjoyed hobbies like reading, cooking, family time, skiing, travel, and staying alert to world news and current events. Among other advocacy groups, she was a proud member of the League of Women Voters.
Leona is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dean; sons, Eric (Kwan) of Phuket, Thailand; Kurt (Robyn) of The Dalles, and Chris of Taos, N.M.; grandchildren Joel (Carolina), James Robert and Christine Jennifer; and great-granddaughter Serena.
Anderson’s Tribute Center is in care of arrangements.
