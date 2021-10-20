Leila May Mattox of Ilwaco, Wash., born Sept. 15, 1946, passed from this world on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Raised in Sandy, Ore., she attended Sandy High School. She obtained her Oregon Tax Consultant’s license, and together with her sister Norma and dear friends Sheila and Patricia, built a successful new business, Mountain View Tax Service. Leila was an active member of Parkdale Baptist Church before she retired to Ilwaco, Wash., and was an avid supporter of Camp Jonah in Trout Lake, Wash.
Leila had a huge heart full of love and joy that spilled over to those around her, and she lived her life with her door, her arms, and her heart wide open. She was an avid reader and loved flowers, hummingbirds, and gardening. A bright light in the lives of those who knew her, she sang like an angel and was a faithful follower of Christ.
Leila is survived by her husband Roger; her brother Robert; and nine children and bonus children (Billie, Lee, Glenda, Rhonda, Golda, Bill, Cindy, Randy, and Rick), who have given her 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. We will all strive to carry on her legacy of loving big, forgiving much, and accepting people where they are.
Graveside services will be held Oct. 22 at Cliffside Cemetery in Sandy, Ore., and a celebration of life will be held Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Springwater Church of the Nazarene in Gresham, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, Leila suggested a donation to Camp Jonah at 31 Little Mountain Road, Trout Lake, WA 98650, or at campjonah.com.
