Lee W. Nance, a Hood River, Ore., resident, passed away at his son Walter’s home with family by his side on Nov. 2, 2021. Lee was born on Feb. 27, 1932, in Hood River to Tona Aquilla and Mabel Elizabeth Nance and was 89 years of age at the time of his death.
Lee was not quite 2 years old when his father, Tona, passed away from an accident here in Hood River and shorty after his mother, Mabel, moved the family to Juneau, Alaska. There in Juneau, Lee met the love of his life, Lois, in third grade and they stayed friends throughout high school and were married in 1954. Lee worked as an aircraft mechanic for Alaska Coastal Airlines in the early days of their marriage and worked weekends as a plumber and carpenter. In 1964, the family moved to Roseburg, Ore., where Lee worked as an auto mechanic and millwright, while living on their 120 acre ranch. His children have fond memories of farm life with all the cows and chickens and space to play. In 1972, the family relocated to Hood River to be near Lee’s mother, Mabel, who had moved back home to Hood River. While in Hood River, Lee worked as an auto mechanic, at Jantzen’s as a mechanic and finally retiring from Diamond Fruit. Lee was an inventor and loved teaching his children and grandchildren many useful things.
Lee is preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Lois Lawrence Nance and brothers Loyd, Eric, Marion and Donald Nance, and sisters Idabelle Bryson, Florence Heppler and Marian Bell. Lee is survived by his brother Russell Hopkins and wife Nancy; his children Walter Nance, Linda Gregory, Diane Orcutt, Daniel Nance, Julie Wilbern and their spouses; and other family, Hank Bryson, Bonnie Bryson, Jill Bryson and Steve Nance and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lee was a very intelligent, yet simple, man. He was somewhat illiterate and taught himself to read by practicing reading the bible. He held to his faith in God and love for family. Underlined in his bible is: 1 Cor. 13:12-13, “For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
There were times in Lee’s life that he struggled with his mental health. But in the end, Lee passed away at home with quiet and peaceful dignity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
