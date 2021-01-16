Laura Lee Fehrs, 64, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center of Vancouver, Wash.
Laura was born May 15, 1956, to Floyd and Sylvia (Hoffman) Lucas in Walla Walla, Wash. After graduating high school, Laura married Curtis Fehrs in Libby, Mont., on June 22, 1974. Throughout her life, Laura lived in Cascade Locks, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash. Laura dedicated her life to loving and serving God and anyone who crossed her path. Some of Laura’s interests were spending time with family, reading, and doing anything outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Fehrs, and both parents, Floyd and Sylvia Lucas.
Laura is survived by her daughters Kay Bloomquist and Kimberlee Fehrs; her sister Evon Laeger; her brothers Jerry Lucas, Frank Lucas, and Floyd Lucas; and her five grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Cascade Locks Cemetery, 86 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks, followed by a reception at 550 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.