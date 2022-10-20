Larry Richard Hackler Sr. passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Larry was born to Irene May Harris and Levesty Dillard Hackler on May 12, 1949, in Aurora, Colo.
Larry had three children of his own: Larry R. Hackler Jr., Michael R. Hackler, and Lannet D. Hackler (deceased). Larry also had three loving stepdaughters, Carri Ramsey-Smith (Steve), Tracy Ramsey, and Aminah Ali (Saad), and many grandchildren. He loved them all.
Larry met Donna Ramsey in 1984. They married New Year’s Eve, 1986. They were best friends, lovers, and business partners for 36 years. Donna was the first and only person Larry ever loved and is anxious to be with her again.
Larry was known and respected around town as a talented auto painter and worked mostly at Jack’s Autobody from 1968-1990. Later, Larry and Donna started a janitorial business and worked together from 1991-2011. Larry was a generous, caring man and in his free time collected cans and used that money to buy bicycles at Christmas for underprivileged children.
Larry’s hobbies were making things out of wood, carpentry, and being a fix-it man. He loved to help others. He loved listening to music of all kinds and was an avid Elvis collector.
His favorite memories were taking numerous trips with Donna in their motor home, especially with the girls and the grandkids, and of course he spent all of his time with Donna 24/7 for their 36 years together.
At Larry’s request, no service will be held. Memorials can be made to Grace House, 1003 Court St., The Dalles OR 97058.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
