Kristi Farnes passed away on June 8, 2023, in Stevenson, Wash. Kristi was born on Oct. 27, 1970, and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. She is survived by her husband, Steven Farnes, her son Broedy and daughter Madison, as well as her mother Sherry Ipox and brothers Chad and Mike.
A celebration of life open house for Kristi will be on Saturday, June 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Farnes home, 350 SW Vancouver, Stevenson.
Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
